Police cop Retro Knock-out title in Courts All Sectors

GOAL-ATTACK Donna Charles played an almost flawless three matches for Police as she guided the club to the Courts All Sectors Netball League Retro Division Knock-out title at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, on Monday.

Police took on TSTT in their opening match and following their 6-5 half-time lead, went on to seal a 13-9 victory to move them into the semi-final of the competition.

Charles scored four of her six attempts, while fellow attacker Giselle Norton scored 6/9 and goal-shoot Beverly Hernandez a perfect 3/3.

Police were pitted against Jabloteh for the semifinal and made light work of their opponents in a 23-4 one-sided win.

Charles came up massive in the 20-minute encounter, taking 18 shots and missing only one, which would end up being the highest individual score by any player on the day. Hernandez aided with 6/11. Jabloteh’s four goals all came from Julia Britto, who had seven shots at the target.

With the win, Police advanced to the final against Les Enfants, who won 10-6 against MIC in the other semi-final.

The closing match, however, was a one-sided affair with Charles dominating the court again, leading with 15 goals from 17 attempts.

Hernandez followed with 8/14 for Police, while Barbara Britto was Les Enfants’ leading scorer with 5/10.

League action in the Premiership Division resumed last evening at the same venue with unbeaten league-leaders Fire taking on Defence Force in the first match before Police and the second-place title-challengers Police Youth Club met in the second.