Mark: Possible Venezuelan refugee invasion

Wade Mark

OPPOSITION Senator Wade Mark has questioned whether Government will fast track refugee legislation as this country faces a possible "invasion" of Venezuelan refugees.

He posed the question in Senate on Tuesday asking, in light of statements by National Security Minister Stuart Young that legislation was being drafted to deal with issues surrounding refugees and asylum seekers, when the legislation would be introduced.

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat, speaking on behalf of the Government, said on July 2, 2018 Government was in the process of drafting legislation to treat with issues surrounding refugees and asylum seekers.

"At present the Ministry of National Security is in the process of finalising the draft legislation. As such the ministry is not a position to provide the time frame for when the legislation will be introduced."

Mark asked what interim measures Government intended to introduce to address the invasion of refugees and asylum seekers from Venezuela in the absence of legislation and in accordance with conventions. Rambharat replied Government did not intend to deal with refugees and asylum seekers except by way of legislation and he reiterated he was unable to provide a time frame.

Young has also announced a plan to register all Venezuelans in this country for them to be able to live and work in TT for up to a year.