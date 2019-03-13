Laventille man wounded in shooting

Photo: Jeff Mayers

Police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old Laventille man late last night. Keron Dixon of Mentor Alley was liming with friends at around 11.50 when a group of men dressed in dark clothing and all armed fired at Dixon before running away through a nearby track.

Dixon who was shot in his right leg was taken to Port of Spain General Hospital by his girlfreiend where he was treated. No arrest was made and investigations are continuing.