Fuad apologises for fat shaming masquerader

Dr Fuad Khan

Former health minister Dr Fuad Khan has apologised to masquerader Candice Santana for body shaming her on social media.

In a Facebook post, at 10.30 this morning, Khan said, “I apologize to Miss Candice Santana for my insensitive remark of referring her to a “TUB.” I was harsh and very insensitive and I apologize to all those I have offended with that name calling. Please forgive me Candice if I hurt you. However, should you wish to hear my experience with the weight loss, please call me. I can also assist with any medical problem.”

Khan caused an uproar when, on International Woman’s Day last Friday, he called Santana a tub, accused her of promoting obesity in children, and told her to “shut up and lose the weight” on a Facebook video post.

That was in response to another Facebook post by Santana, as well as a CNC3 interview where she detailed her experiences of fat shaming as a Lost Tribe masquerader on Carnival Monday and Tuesday. In the TV interview, Santana reiterated that she was not promoting an unhealthy lifestyle but encouraged people to treat each other better because they did not know anyone else’s health issues.

In his apology, Khan said he should have taken a different approach instead of name-calling and again apologised to her and to “all those overweight people who felt offended,” adding that he and Santana indirectly started a discussion about healthy lifestyles.