Doubles vendor shot, robbed of $30 at Rio Claro

File photo

A man pretending to be a customer shot a doubles vendor in the left foot in Rio Claro this morning during a robbery.

The robber managed to steal only $30 because the victim, Alex Sammy, had arrived only moments earlier and was still setting up his stall in the car park of S&S Supermarket at High Street.

Eyewitnesses told police that shortly before 8 am, they heard a gunshot and saw a man running out of the car park opposite the supermarket.

Sammy, who lives at Jeffers Crossing, Tabaquite Road in Rio Claro ,was taken to the health centre, where he is being treated.

Police are searching for the armed thief.