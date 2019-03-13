Deyalsingh: Erroneous media reports about Tobago dialysis

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says everyone who needs dialysis in Tobago is being accommodated.

He was responding to an urgent question in Senate Tuesday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark who asked, in light of reports of a shortage of dialysis machines at the Scarborough General Hospital significantly compromising the healthcare provided to patients at that institution, what was being done to address the matter. Mark was likely referring to statements this week by Secretary for the Division for Health, Wellness and Family Development Agatha Carrington that there was insufficient space for patients needing dialysis at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Deyalsingh told the Senate: "I take this opportunity to correct the erroneous media reports which reasonably would have led Senator Mark to ask this question."

He said the Scarborough General Hospital is not the dialysis centre in Tobago but it is the Scarborough Health Centre. He said the centre has 11 dialysis chairs which operate Monday to Saturday between the hours of 6-9pm.

"And I am told by the chief of staff that there is absolutely no compromising of healthcare in Tobago because everyone who needs dialysis is being accommodated at the Scarborough Health Centre which is the major dialysis centre in Tobago."

Deyalsingh said the Scarborough General Hospital has one dialysis machine for emergencies or special uses.

Mark asked if there was an element of confusion in Tobago related to where people had to go to receive dialysis treatment. Deyalsingh said he visited the facility early in 2016 and there was no confusion.

"Citizens who live in Tobago know exactly where to go to access dialysis."