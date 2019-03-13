Cops: Help us solve Villa Capri shooting

Police are calling on the public to help them solve the shooting of a 38-year-old Trinidadian man and a Venezuelan woman on Sunday outside the Classic Seamen Guest House, Restaurant and Bar (formerly Villa Capri) at Vistabella.

The victims, Angus McBurnie, who lives at Iere Village in Princes Town, and Christobalina Nunez Mora, 38, remain warded at the San Fernando General Hospital. Mc Burnie works as a bouncer at the bar and Mora was a customer.

Police have no motive or any witnesses so far. Mora cannot speak English and Mc Burnie is sedated, having undergone two emergency operations to remove bullets from his leg and abdomen.

At about 4 am on Sunday, residents of Elizabeth Street in Vistabella called police to report hearing gunshots. Police said the shooting happened near the entrance of the business place and were uncertain of the circumstances.