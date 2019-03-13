Cedros men in court for 16 kilos of weed

TWO men from Icacos were granted $750,000 bail when they appeared in court on charges of trafficking 16.2 kilos of marijuana.

They are Ryan Bajan, 35, and Rakesh Rambir, 31. They appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates' Court before senior magistrate Alicia Chankar, who read to them a charge that on Monday, they were possession of the marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, at South Trunk Road.

The marijuana was brought into the courtroom in 30 packets.

Chankar told the men they were not called upon to plead because the charge were laid indictably by PC Markus Lange.

Attorney Shalini Sankar and Richard Isaac represented the men. Sankar said they had a previously unblemished criminal record.

Chankar said the bail of $750,00 to be approved by the clerk of the peace was based on the seriousness and prevalence of the offence.

Bajan and Rambir are to reappear in court on March 27.