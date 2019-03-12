Young champs in concert Best of junior Carnival

PAN SMILES: Students from Guaico Presbyterian Primary enjoyed themselves yesterday at the Education Ministry's inaugural Schools Champs in Concert show at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

THE Ministry of Education hosted its inaugural Champs in Concert for winners of the various school's Carnival competitions yesterday at the Grand Stand of the Queen's Park Savannah. Hundreds of students from around the country showed up to celebrate their school's respective champs.

Five-time junior soca monarch Stephan Camejo, kicked off the the concert with his winning song Rise Up. He was followed by Avindah Sing, the primary schools chutney soca champion. His song pleaded with students to stay in school and take advantage of their education.

Guaico Presbyterian Primary School played Nailah Blackman's Iron Love – the most played song at the National School's Panorama. A mini Iron Man paraded around the stage as the champion team, which placed third last year, entertained the crowd.

The top three National Junior Extempo winners took the stage to free style extempo on their own topics. Monarch Keshon Phillip, who is visually impaired, was led on and off the stage by runner up Isaiah John. They sang along with third place winner Josiah Kennedy.

The three amused the audience as they sang about how each was the best extempo artist, with Phillip and John often ganging up on Kennedy calling him Short Man. Kennedy however, held his own by accusing John of eating too much box lunch in school. John later sang about how much he loved box lunch. Phillip reassured Kennedy that after this year, the two senior extempo singers would have graduated and he can become the new Monarch.

Following the extempo sing off, primary school soca monarch Sekel McIntosh was pushed on stage in a small red race car to sing We Back On The Road accompanied by two Mario Cart back up singers.

The Champs in Concert had a guest performance by Goodwill Industries Steel Orchestra, a panside for persons with disabilities and mental impediments.

Education Minster Anthony Garcia said the Champs in Concert is a celebration of the talent and excellence from students who performed throughout the Carnival season.

He said the idea was conceptualised by the feedback received about the high calibre of performances that came out of the various competitions. "This is the first of its kind and will be continued annually on the Friday after Ash Wednesday. This event will now become a staple in the Carnival calendar," he said.