Woodbrook man beaten with towel, robbed

File Photo by Shane Superville

Woodbrook police are investigating the robbery of a man who was beaten with a towel and had his Samsung cellphone stolen on Monday night.

Police said at around 10 pm the man was walking along Luis Street, Woodbrook, when a car driving in the same direction slowed down. A man got out of the passenger side and told him, "Doh bother with that, pass that," as he grabbed the man's hand.

As the victim started to scream, the driver of the car got out and started beating him with a purple towel. The men took his cellphone and drove away.

In an unrelated incident hours earlier, at around 6.45 pm, a 55-year-old woman was robbed near the Success Laventille Secondary School, on the Eastern Main Road in Laventille.

Police said she was crossing the road when two men came up behind her. One of them hit her on the left side of her face while the other snatched her handbag, which contained $1,860.

She made a report to Besson Street police .

Earlier yesterday at around 12.30 am, two men were robbed of a cellphone and cash while driving in Carenage. Police said the men were driving along Upper L'Anse Mitan Road, after dropping off a friend, when two men with guns approached and demanded their valuables. The men handed over $715 and a Samsung J3 cellphone.

They reported the robbery to Carenage police.