TT drop El Salvador 2-1 in WJT U-14 qualifiers

TT Under-14 trio of Jamal Alexis, Luca Shamsi and Saqiv Williams enjoyed a near perfect start to their WJT Boys North/Central America and Caribbean Pre-Qualifying tournament, in the Dominican Republic yesterday, as they secured a 2-1 win over El Salvador.

TT opened strongly with a win in the first of two singles event as Alexis made light work of his opponent Andres Rendon in a comprehensive 6-1, 6-1 win.

The momentum shifted slightly by the end of the second singles as Shamsi met Salvadorian Cesar Cruz. Shamsi rallied hard but lost the first set 4-6, before putting up little challenge in the second, which he lost 6-0.

Shamsi returned to the court shortly after his 95-minute contest, pairing with Williams, and responded brilliantly to his earlier defeat, as the duo secured a big come-from-behind 3-6, 7-6(3), 10-2 win over Cruz and his teammate Sebastian Pineda.

Today TT will aim for another win against the Bahamas, and will meet Costa Rica on Wednesday in what will likely be their defining Group C match.

Costa Rica won their opener against the Bahamas yesterday and were up 2-0 at press time.

The top two teams from the four groups will move onto the first to eighth-place play-off, while the bottom two will play for ninth to 16th place.