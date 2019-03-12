Tighter controls urged on sex offenders

ACTING Chief Immigration Officer Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews suggested the revocation of passports to deny the entry of sex offenders into TT, deportation and revocation of work permits should be included in the Sexual Offences Amendment Bill 2019.

She made these suggestions yesterday during a Special Select Committee (SSC) public hearing on the bill at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre.

Gandhi-Andrews was not convinced that putting a stamp in someone's passport, as proposed in the bill, provides a sufficient deterrent to sexual offenders, as they could just change their passports. Gandhi-Andrews also opined this measure would see TT citizens being "further punished by having such a notation in their passport for the purposes of travel."

She said a better arrangement would be information about criminal offenders (including sexual offenders) being shared between countries and agencies, and explained this is already done. She said once the Immigration Division gets information that a sex offender plans to travel to TT, steps can be taken to prevent him or her from boarding the plane.

Gandhi-Andrews also said the division is doing more electronic pre-checks of passengers using the advanced passenger information system.

She said it was better to "push borders out" to stop potential sex offenders from entering TT and suggested the Immigration Act be amended so that foreigners who commit sexual offences would "be subject to deportation right away." She observed that some countries revoke the passports of people charged with sexual offences and said these people could be assessed to determine whether or not their passports should be restored.

The Immigration Act could also be amended, she suggested, to revoke the work permits of people in TT, should they commit sexual offences, and this would include permanent residents.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi welcomed Gandhi-Andrews' suggestions.

He said the bill focused on the endorsement of passports because there is no continuous follow-up on sex offenders even when you "catch them at the border."

He referred to the case of the "hugging vagrant" in San Fernando, disclosing that this person was confirmed to be someone " deported for sexual offences and to be a sex predator." But he added, "The gentleman was embraced warmly and affectionately for years."

Al-Rawi also said the bill looks at the "broader inclusion" of nationals in relation to the Treaty of Chaguaramas and the Caricom Single Market and Economy "in relation to the laws of TT in the migrant policy." Through the bill, he said, Parliament is being called upon to "pour the greatest scorn" on people who abuse children.

He declared, "We are taking an abhorrent approach to anybody who is convicted of raping children."

Al-Rawi also shared Gandhi-Andrews' views that the passports of people charged with drug trafficking, money laundering and arms trafficking should also be revoked.