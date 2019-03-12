San Juan taxi driver escapes kidnapping

San Juan police are investigating the robbery and kidnapping of a 31-year-old taxi driver on Monday night.

Police said the man was plying his white Nissan B13 for hire at around 7.55 pm when two men dressed in black asked him to take them to Thomas Street, Saddle Road, San Juan.

As they got to the street, the men subdued the driver and tied his hands with a wire hanger before locking him in his trunk and driving away with him inside.

The driver managed to free himself, unlocked the trunk and jumped out. He began to scream and residents in the area called the police.

He described the incident to the police, who took him to the San Juan station to make a report.

Police said the car was found crashed at the corner of Laventille Road and Saddle Road, San Juan.