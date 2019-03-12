Pres, Couva East battle for premiership spot

PRESENTATION College, San Fernando and Couva East Secondary will battle for a place in the premiership division when the final round of the south championship division takes place, today.

The teams have been perfect this season winning all six of their matches and are tied at the top of the standings with 112 points.

The teams will play at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, from 10 am with the winner earning promotion to the premiership division next season. Coach of Couva East Ramesh Maharaj said his team is ready for today’s match.

“The team is always ready for the challenge. Just like Pres we won six straight games and we are on equal points – 112. Basically it is who plays well on the day – that is what it will boil down to. The boys are very much motivated and prepared.”

Maharaj said his team should be able to control their nerves in such a crucial contest. “It is quite possible (they will get nervous), but our boys are very experienced at this level. We have six players who are doing A Levels so they have been playing together for about five, six, seven years now. I don’t think nerves will have anything to do with it.”

Roland Atwell, manager of Presentation, also thinks his team will remain calm for the match. “They won’t be nervous. We have a system and it is just for them to stick to the system tomorrow (today),” Atwell said.

Atwell said Presentation have been playing together for a number of years and it is their time. The Presentation manager said, “The core of the team is basically junior players from three years ago so we have most of the same team from about three years ago. They use to get some licks, but now they are mature and at a point where they ready to beat people.”

In the north championship division, leaders St Mary’s College need just two points in the last round against Toco Secondary to seal promotion to the premiership division.

The premiership division title has already been decided as Hillview College clinched the crown in the penultimate round two weeks ago. Hillview will aim to end the season with a perfect record with a win over Fatima College.

TODAY’S FIXTURES

South Championship

ASJA College, Charlieville vs St Stephen’s College, Charlieville

ASJA College, San Fernando vs Penal Secondary, San Fernando

Couva East Secondary vs Presentation College (San Fernando), National Cricket Centre

Carapichaima East vs Princes West Secondary, Carapichaima

North Championship

Tunapuna Secondary vs Queen’s Royal College, Tunapuna

Barataria South vs Signal Hill, Aranguez

Manzanilla Secondary vs Trinity College East, Manzanilla

Toco Secondary vs St Mary’s College, Toco

Premiership

Shiva Boys Hindu College vs Naparima College, Metronomes Ground

St Benedict’s College vs Presentation College, Chaguanas, Daren Ganga Recreation

Fatima College vs Hillview College, Fatima Grounds

Vishnu Boys Hindu College vs Barrackpore West Secondary, Munroe Road Recreation

STANDINGS

South Championship

Team Pts

Presentation, San Fernando 112

Couva East 112

Carapichaima East 76

ASJA Boys, San Fernando 43

ASJA Boys, Charlieville 41

Princes Town West 36

St Stephen’s 34

Penal 28

North Championship

Team Pts

St Mary’s 114

Tunapuna 95

Manzanilla 86

Trinity East 79

QRC 68

Signal Hill 33

Toco 30

Barataria South 3

Premiership

Team Pts

Hillview 106

Naparima 85

St Benedict’s 80

Shiva Boys 69

Fatima 60

Presentation, Chaguanas 58

Vishnu Boys 38

Barrackpore West 16