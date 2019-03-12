Pres, Couva East battle for premiership spot
PRESENTATION College, San Fernando and Couva East Secondary will battle for a place in the premiership division when the final round of the south championship division takes place, today.
The teams have been perfect this season winning all six of their matches and are tied at the top of the standings with 112 points.
The teams will play at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, from 10 am with the winner earning promotion to the premiership division next season. Coach of Couva East Ramesh Maharaj said his team is ready for today’s match.
“The team is always ready for the challenge. Just like Pres we won six straight games and we are on equal points – 112. Basically it is who plays well on the day – that is what it will boil down to. The boys are very much motivated and prepared.”
Maharaj said his team should be able to control their nerves in such a crucial contest. “It is quite possible (they will get nervous), but our boys are very experienced at this level. We have six players who are doing A Levels so they have been playing together for about five, six, seven years now. I don’t think nerves will have anything to do with it.”
Roland Atwell, manager of Presentation, also thinks his team will remain calm for the match. “They won’t be nervous. We have a system and it is just for them to stick to the system tomorrow (today),” Atwell said.
Atwell said Presentation have been playing together for a number of years and it is their time. The Presentation manager said, “The core of the team is basically junior players from three years ago so we have most of the same team from about three years ago. They use to get some licks, but now they are mature and at a point where they ready to beat people.”
In the north championship division, leaders St Mary’s College need just two points in the last round against Toco Secondary to seal promotion to the premiership division.
The premiership division title has already been decided as Hillview College clinched the crown in the penultimate round two weeks ago. Hillview will aim to end the season with a perfect record with a win over Fatima College.
TODAY’S FIXTURES
South Championship
ASJA College, Charlieville vs St Stephen’s College, Charlieville
ASJA College, San Fernando vs Penal Secondary, San Fernando
Couva East Secondary vs Presentation College (San Fernando), National Cricket Centre
Carapichaima East vs Princes West Secondary, Carapichaima
North Championship
Tunapuna Secondary vs Queen’s Royal College, Tunapuna
Barataria South vs Signal Hill, Aranguez
Manzanilla Secondary vs Trinity College East, Manzanilla
Toco Secondary vs St Mary’s College, Toco
Premiership
Shiva Boys Hindu College vs Naparima College, Metronomes Ground
St Benedict’s College vs Presentation College, Chaguanas, Daren Ganga Recreation
Fatima College vs Hillview College, Fatima Grounds
Vishnu Boys Hindu College vs Barrackpore West Secondary, Munroe Road Recreation
STANDINGS
South Championship
Team Pts
Presentation, San Fernando 112
Couva East 112
Carapichaima East 76
ASJA Boys, San Fernando 43
ASJA Boys, Charlieville 41
Princes Town West 36
St Stephen’s 34
Penal 28
North Championship
Team Pts
St Mary’s 114
Tunapuna 95
Manzanilla 86
Trinity East 79
QRC 68
Signal Hill 33
Toco 30
Barataria South 3
Premiership
Team Pts
Hillview 106
Naparima 85
St Benedict’s 80
Shiva Boys 69
Fatima 60
Presentation, Chaguanas 58
Vishnu Boys 38
Barrackpore West 16
Reply to "Pres, Couva East battle for premiership spot"