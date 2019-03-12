Man on rape charge

CHARGED: Michael Jones

A Caroni mason appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate yesterday charged with the rape of a 23-year-old woman.

Police said Michael Jones, also called Anthony Jones, 28, was granted $100,000 bail by magistrate Aden Stroude. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim's place of work, study and home.

Jones will return to court on April 9.

It is alleged that on March 2, at about 2.45 am, the woman, who was being dropped home from a lime, was choked and raped in Mon Plaisir, Cunupia.

Afterwards she was dropped off at her apartment.

Later that day she reported the incident. Police said Jones was arrested on Sunday and charged by WPC Elcock of the Cunupia CID.