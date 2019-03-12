Locusts in Penal village destroy crops

Locusts rest on on a plant at Mendez Trace, Penal, yesterday. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

A plague of locusts has swept into the village of Mendez Trace in Penal, destroying hundreds of crops and plants. Residents said four days ago they started seeing the locusts on their crops and the numbers increased within a few hours.

“In a short time they destroyed hundreds of crops,” one resident said, adding that he had to run inside for cover,

But another man, who recently moved into the area, said, “Some of them even got inside our homes. We could not go outside.

These past few days were something else. This is the first time I have experienced something like this.”

Others said it was the second locust infestation within the last two years.

“They were not biting,” onwe said. “They were just jumping all over your body.

“It was quite scary. I had to lock my doors and close my windows and stay indoors. They were everywhere.”

The residents said yesterday Agriculture Ministry staff sprayed the area and some locusts died, but there were still many flying around, though not in swarms as before. An official from the ministry told Newsday arrangements were being made to visit Mendez Trace and spray the area again.