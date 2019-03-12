La Cura lift Let’s Play Volleyball trophies

La Cura’s Nathaneal Noriega

LA CURA Sport Club won both the Men and Women hard court 6-a-side events of the inaugural Let’s Play Volleyball tournament hosted by the TT Volleyball Federation (TTVF).

La Cura’s men recorded the most points from the round robin in the Men’s Hard Court 6-a-side to lift the trophy over second placed “Unknown” whilst, Big SEPOS 1 had to settle for the bronze medal. La Cura also claimed the top prize in the women’s equivalent edging out Big SEPOS who claimed the silver medal while Troppers bagged third place.

Current national players Daynte Stewart and Marlon Phillips won the Men’s Beach Volleyball category defeating the pair of Daneil Williams and Simon Blake. Placing third was the pairing of Kevin Rivers and Kesley Romaine. In the women’s category, Rheeza Grant/Malika Davidson grabbed the gold medal followed in second by Tsyan Selvon/La Teisha Joseph then third were Asma Charles/Dannielle Noel.

TTVF president Mushtaque Mohammed explained the importance of hosting such a venture. “The reason for the Lets Play Tournament is really to rekindle the spirit of volleyball among the fraternity. There have been complaints about not being able to play a sufficient amount of volleyball and since I returned on board I decided to take a shot in the arm approach and bring some activities into the communities. Hence, we selected the areas Chaguanas, Arima and San Fernando. He continued, “This can also bring the clubs closer to the executive so we can integrate with them on the ground and hear from them so that they can share their experiences one on one.”

Commenting on the first attempt of hosting the monthly tournament, Mohammed said, “The first edition was definitely a success, we saw smiles on everyone faces despite the activities being very long people were willing to participate. Thanks to the TTVF executives, clubs, participants and everyone who made it happen.”

Mixed Open: 1) Toco Youth, 2) Big Sepos 3) Iere High School

Most Discipline: Iere High School

Most Teams: Big SEPOS