Grande vendor chopped while liming

File photo

A 23-year-old vendor is in serious but stable condition after he was chopped several times while liming last night.

Police said the man was on upper Cunapo Road, Coalmine, Sangre Grande, at around 8.50 pm when two masked men approached, dressed in dark clothing. One was armed with a cutlass and chopped him several times on his head and both hands.

The men ran into some nearby bush.

The victim was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital by relatives.

Sangre Grande police are continuing inquiries.