Fishermen try to hide $160,000 drugs in cooler

TWO fishermen from Cedros who tried to hide over $160,000 worth of marijuana under packages of ice in a cooler were caught and arrested.

The men are expected to be charged today.

A police report said about 11.05 pm on Monday, police got a tipoff and went to South Trunk Road in La Romaine. Police from the Southern Division Task Force and San Fernando CID stopped a white Kia pickup van near Price Mart.

The driver and another man were ordered out, the van was searched and the drugs were found in a grey cooler filled with ice.

Police said the drugs, which weighed 16.2 kilograms, were worth $162,000.

In a separate incident, police found a 9mm pistol hidden in the bush at Cornelius Street, Los Bajos on Monday night. No one was arrested.