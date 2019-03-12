Chaguanas taxi driver killed

Ian Joseph, 37, died while hiding from attackers at an abandoned lot in Longdenville, Chaguanas, on Friday night. Relatives found his body while doing a search of their own that evening.

Relatives of 37-year-old private hire (PH) driver Ian Joseph, aka “Taliban,” are calling for answers after his body was found with stab and chop wounds in a vacant lot in Longdenville, Chaguanas, on Friday evening.

Relatives at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, yesterday said Joseph was working for money to buy diapers for his infant daughter when he was confronted by three men who they believe tried to rob him.

During the confrontation, Joseph was stabbed and ran away from his car, a silver Versa, but the men chased him and caught up with him at an abandoned lot, where he died from blood loss after he tried hiding from them.

Relatives said police were called but found only his abandoned car. After two hours of searching, Joseph’s bloodied body was found by relatives who did a search of their own.

Speaking with Newsday, one relative said Joseph was well-liked and respected in the community and may have known his attackers, as he offered them a drop and seldom offered rides to strangers.

They also said his father, Henry Joseph was killed last month, but were not sure if the killings were related.

“He was very loving and kind. He would try and help others as best as he could. He never went around looking for trouble, but he would do anything to defend himself and his family,” one relative said.