British women sexually assaulted, robbed in Tobago

File photo

A suspect is in custody assisting police with investigations into a rape and robbery at a Tobago beach.

Newsday understands the 34-year-old suspect of Young Street, Canaan, was arrested on Monday in relation to the sexual assault of two British nationals near Grafton Beach at 1.30 am on Monday.

Police say the two women, aged 33 and 35, were also robbed.

More as it becomes available.