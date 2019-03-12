$36m paid out 93% of Life Fund requests approved

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh reported that from 2015 to January this year, 93 per cent of Children's Life Fund (CLF) applications were approved, to the tune of more than $36 million. He also reported a new system has been set up to assist children who cannot access the CLF.

He was responding to a question in the Senate yesterday.

He said from September 30, 2015 to January 31, 2019 the total number of applications was 155, of which 11 were denied.

Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein asked why the 11 applications were denied. Deyalsingh said the reasons included: one parent wanted to bring in a medical practitioner, which is not within the ambit of the act; a request to import medicine available locally; and five of the cases were for beta thalassemia (a blood disorder), which the courts have decided is not a life-threatening condition.

He also said two cases were denied because of poor prognosis.

"The act has a clause in it that says if the prognosis for the long-term health of the child is not good the act will not fund it."

He said for the period in question, in approving 144 applications, a total of $36,151,284.17 was spent.

"The taxpayer needs to be thanked most sincerely for carrying the burden, and it's a good burden for us to carry in this country."

Hosein asked if the Government would open the Couva Children's Hospital so children could be treated locally.

Deyalsingh said, "I would love to answer it," but Senate Vice President Nigel De Freitas did not allow it.

Hosein then asked if, with the "deficiencies" in the act, Government has decided to amend it so more children could benefit. Deyalsingh replied that he never said there were deficiencies.

"Please don't misinterpret my words."

He said the act is not deficient, but was passed in a bipartisan way, is fit for purpose, and specifies what type of needed treatment would qualify – life-saving, especially life-saving surgery.

Hosein asked if consideration could be given to an amendment to expand the treatment to non-life-threatening diseases.

"There are lot of families with children who cannot access medical care and funding."

Deyalsingh replied that in his ministry, under the Principal Medical Office of Institutions, protocols and standard operating procedures have been set up "so any child that cannot access the CLF will now come to the Ministry of Health, and we devise their healthcare protocols going forward."

He added: "It has already started, with a few cases of children with hypoglycaemia, that is, low blood sugar."