2 charged with Couva arson

Two men are to appear before a Couva magistrate today charged with arson and firearm-related offences.

Ten people, including a baby, escaped being burnt alive.

Police from Couva CID charged the men late last night having received instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The victims, including eight children between the ages of one and 16, became homeless last week Saturday when four gunmen set their house at Calcutta #3, Mc Bean, Couva, on fire.

When the children's father was awakened at about 1 am, that day, he went outside and was shot at. He was not hit, but returned inside and ordered his family out of the burning house.

Sgt Ramdial spearheaded investigations and PC Ramoutar laid the charges.

One of the accused men lives in the area and the other at Calcutta #2 in Couva.