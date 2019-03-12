10 yrs’ jail for jewel thief

A MAN who chalked up a career as a jewel thief was jailed yesterday for ten years.

Deonanan Rampersad, 46, of Poona Trace, Williamsville, was described in San Fernando Magistrates' Court by senior magistrate Alicia Chankar as a robber with a “booklet” of criminal records. He pleaded guilty to three counts of breaking into homes and stealing about $35,000 worth of jewellery.

One of the victims caught Rampersad in his bedroom in Marabella on February 27, police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said. He told the magistrate Rampersad pushed his hand into a bag and told Joel Mahabir, "Don't move or I'll shoot you," then ran out of the house.

Mahabir followed him while calling the police. Police arrested Rampersad on the road and found him holding a bag. In it were a gold chain with pendant, gold-coloured chain with pendant, gold-coloured hand-band, men’s boxers, socks and a vest.

Seedan went on to tell Chankar that in another bag, police found a wheel spanner, two flat-head screwdrivers and a pair of pliers.

The prosecutor said Rampersad confessed to police that three days before he had broken into Sunita Mustapha’s home on Sooknanan Street, Marabella, at about 4.30 am and stolen a gold chain, gold band, bracelets, US$500 and $500.

He also admitted to police that on February 26, he had broken into the home of Shalini Bahadoor in Williamsville. He stole five gold chains, two silver rings, ten bangles, a silver bangle and silver earrings.

When police questioned Rampersad about the break-ins, the prosecutor said, he confessed, “Officer, I really gone in the lady house. I sell them thing for $2,000 on the wharf.”

Attorney Dhanwati Sellena Ramnarine, told Chankar Rampersad is a compulsive gambler. He was sorry, she added, and remorseful, having lost his father, whose funeral he could not attend.

Chankar told Rampersad, “This is violation of people’s homes of the highest order. You just don’t have a record of committing the same offence, you have a booklet. And, each time you would have been remorseful.”

She ordered him to serve five years for breaking into Bahadoor’s home, 24 months each for breaking into Mustapha and Mahabir’s homes and 12 months for possession of housebreaking implements.The sentences are to run consecutively.