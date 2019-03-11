Venezuelan detained for fisherman’s murder

A 22-year-old Venezuelan woman is being questioned by police in relation to the murder of Carenage fisherman, Franklyn De Peza.

De Peza was killed around 10 am on Saturday.

Police told Newsday the woman, who was an acquaintance of De Peza, sat beside him in the back seat of a car when he was shot to death by gunmen.

At the Forensic Science Centre, St James, this morning, relatives said De Peza was accused of stealing a boat from a man early last month and they believe his death was related to that incident.

De Peza, 33, survived a shooting early last month at Alcan Bay, Chaguaramas.