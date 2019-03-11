Slow pace at Forensic Science Centre with new pathologist

The Forensic Science Centre in St James

The pace of autopsies was markedly slower at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, today as new forensic pathologist Dr Somu Sekhar Gajula settled in to his first day on the job.

Gajula, an Indian national, was brought in as a temporary replacement for the usual forensic pathologist at the centre, who is currently engaged in discussions over contractual issues.

Newsday understands seven bodies were at the centre today. Staff said while Gajula is qualified as a forensic pathologist, he was taking some time to settle in.

One relative of a deceased person said the process was very tedious as families were kept waiting for hours after reaching the centre this morning.

"We've been here since 8 am this morning and it's already after one. We understand there's a lot of autopsies to be done and you can't rush these things, and we also understand this is his first day, but we have to go on with our arrangements for a funeral."

Staff from funeral homes also noted the slow pace of autopsies and said the centre usually closes at midday, or 1 pm for the latest.

Gajula previously worked with the department of Pre-Clinical Sciences at the Faculty of Medicine, University of the West Indies, Mt Hope.

On Thursday, National Security Minister Stuart Young, at a post-Cabinet media briefing, apologised for a halt in autopsies and said a new pathologist would be added to the staff there.

"He reported that on Wednesday his permanent secretary told him the resident pathologist at the centre "had indicated that he was unable to perform any more pathologies (sic) and any more autopsies for a specific period of time."

Young said this was because an unforeseen issue had arisen. "We are looking to resolve it. In the meantime we went and found another option, another pathologist, and we are bringing that person on board as quickly as we possibly can," he said.