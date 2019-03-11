Murder toll at 92

TWO murders which occurred between Saturday night and Sunday have raised the murder toll to 93.

In the first incident, Ronald Depeza was shot dead near the Boardwalk, Chaguaramas after escaping death a month ago. According to police Depeza was at the Boardwalk, near the kayak centre, when a car rolled up to him and its occupants shot him several times.

Newsday was told he died while being taken to hospital. Newsday also understands he survived a shooting a month ago near Alcan Bay, Chaguaramas. On Sunday, a 29-year-old man was also killed during a shootout with police. According to police reports, Adda Tafari was shot in an exchange of gunfire with police, at Gordon Street Mt Hope.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police recovered a pistol at the scene.