MSJ calls for PoS east to become Carnival heritage city

Gregory Fernandez, chairman of the MSJ.

IN urging the Government to turn to culture to diversify the economy, the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) has called for the Port of Spain east area to be made a Carnival heritage city or centre.

Chairman Gregory Fernandez believes Carnival is being monopolised and only a few people are benefitting. “There should be a plan to transform there in such a way that year-round, it is treated as a part of the national cultural heritage area where people can go and enjoy pan.”

Fernandez made the comments yesterday at a press conference at the party’s headquarters at St Joseph Village in San Fernando. He said that area has popular bands like Bp Renegades, Desperadoes Steel Orchestra, Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra and tourists can learn more about the national instrument there. The centre would ensure that people involved in making the Carnival successful can also enjoy some of the economic benefits that come from TT’s culture.

Speaking on behalf of the MSJ, Fernandez also proposed the development of a cultural theme park that TT could present to the world. He is one of the founders of Soca Monarch.

Fernandez said a few years ago he and deceased cultural icon Pat Bishop had prepared a document for a cultural theme park to be at Chacachacare island. That park would have provided year-round employment for the youths involved in the pan and the cultural arts. Some of the ideas envisioned was using skills used in Carnival to rebuild civilisations. The idea was to bring people from all over the world to see it.

“One of the ideas was for us to build to El Dorado, the city of gold, with sun god and everything. Within the framework, there would have been the pan, our own horror house and all of the local folklore would have been presented.”

The proposal was given to the previous administration but never materialised, Fernandez said. Some aspects of the initiative were instead used on other projects.

To him, Carnival is being monopolised and in some cases, owners have five and six bands. In communities and for Carnival as a whole there were budget cuts and he called on the Government invest wisely.

“Year after year most of the money goes towards infrastructure which the Government should really own. Tents and infrastructure are rented at the cost of tens of millions of dollars,” Fernandez said.

“TT Carnival is challenged by other Carnival developed out of our Carnival. We must make our product better. The MSJ has a broad plan for cultural development.”

He called for a full examination into Carnival saying he saw conflicts of interest in several Carnival events.

Also speaking at the press conference MSJ’s Leader David Abdulah said it was “interesting to note” the assessment of Carnival came from the National Security Minister. As far as the Government is concerned, 2019 had a safe and crime-free Carnival. He accused the Government of wanting to deny people their freedom by its proposal which includes the reduction of Carnival hours.

“It is a security focus rather than a developmental focus. That suggests a total absence of a clear vision.”