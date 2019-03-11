Man arrested after trying to sell stolen goods on Facebook

POLICE arrested a 36-year-old Valencia plant-shop owner while he was trying to sell stolen goods on Sunday.

A release from the police said police and the victim arranged to meet with the man to buy items that had been identified as stolen from the victim.

The man was immediately arrested and taken to the Arima Police Station, pending charges. Police said that last Friday, the victim locked up his Wallerfield chicken depot and left. On his return the following day, he realised machines valued $17,000 were missing.

He reported the theft to Arima police. He later saw a post on Facebook with the items being offered for sale at $8,000.

Cpl Haynes of Arima CID is continuing enquiries.