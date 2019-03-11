Hope strokes century for Clarke Road

Kyle Hope

BARBADIAN batsman Kyle Hope struck another century for Clarke Road in the 2019 TTCB Premiership 1 two-day competition at Wilson Road Cricket Ground, yesterday. Hope's knock helped Clarke Road secure a draw against Victoria.

Clarke Road began the day on 77/0 with Hope returning to get to triple figures. He reach 112 before he was caught by Shirvan Sankar off a Vikash Rampersad delivery.

Clarke Road may have threatened with a much higher total had it not been for Rampersad snatching 3/41 and Damian Bryne, who produced similar bowling figures of 3/43.

In the end, the man of the match award was given to St Lucian all-rounder Dalton Polius, who took an incredible haul of five wickets for 73 runs for Clarke Road on the first day when Victoria posted 247 all out. Victoria were 30 runs without loss in their second innings before action was brought to a close.

In Felicity, Keddy Lesporis scored 82 runs for Central Sports who held on for a draw against Powergen. Central Sports closed the day on 189/7 in their second innings. Earlier, Evin Lewis scored 75 runs for PowerGen Penal who posted 253 for seven in their second innings for an overall lead of over 300 against Central Sports.

In Diego Martin, Leonardo Julien and Amir Jangoo recorded an unbeaten 110 and 51 runs, respectively, while Mario Belcon scored 73 as Merry Boys posted a second innings total of 252/3 in their drawn match against El Socorro Youth Movement (EYM). EYM's players, however, had an all-round impressive first innings with Takim Lowe scoring 141, the highest by any player in round three, while his team-mate Uthman Muhammad led the bowlers, taking four wickets for 57 runs.

Summarised Scores:

At Wilson Road Cricket Ground

Victoria 247 all out (92.3 overs) (Vikash Rampersad 43, Dalton Polius 5/73, Kerwyn Sirju 2/52) and 30/1 vs FC Clarke Road 226 all out (Kyle Hope 112, Farell Jugmohan 3/41, Damian Bryce 3/43) - Match Drawn

At Invaders Ground, Felicity

PowerGen Penal 184 all out and 253/7 (Mark Deyal 59, Evin Lewis 75, Ryan Austin 2/91, Ricky Jaipaul 2/73) vs Central Sports 132 all out and 189/7 (Kjorn Ottley 46, Keddy Lesporis 82) - Match drawn

Alescon Comets 280 all out (Jyd Goolie 88, Akeal Hosein 4/54, Jon Jaggesar 3/48, Sunil Narine 2/23) and 160 all out (Rayad Emrit 42, Roshon Primus 36, Akeal Hosein 6/17, Jon Jaggesar 3/74) vs Queen's Park 256 all out (Sunil Narine 56, Javon Searles 60, Derone Davis 3/42, Jyd Goolie 3/24) – Match drawn

At Diego Martin Ground

Merry Boys 260 all out (Hakeem Mitchell 103, Nathaniel McDavid 68, Bryan Boodram 6/101, Akil Timothy 3/70) & 252/3 (Mario Belcon 73, Leonardo Julien 110 not out, Amir Jangoo 51 not out) vs El Socorro Youth Movement 262 all out (Takim Lowe 141, Uthman Muhammad 4/57, Atiba Allert 3/76) - Match drawn