HDC warns of fake online profiles

The office of the Housing Development Corporation, South Quay, Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

FRAUDSTERS are creating fake social media profiles of Housing Development Corporation (HDC) executives and using them to solicit money in exchange for help with housing.

In a press release, the HDC said it reported the fraudsters to its Security Department for transmission to the Police Fraud Squad. It also said the corporation's legal department is actively reviewing the situation in an effort to take all necessary action against the fraudsters.

"We wish to remind all citizens that if they have been selected for a government-subsidised home, they are required to pay their administrative fees or downpayment at one of the legitimate cashiers located at the HDC head office and receive an official receipt.

"Payment to any other party would mean that they would have been a victim of and/or participant in a fraudulent activity. Further, communication on any matter regarding the application and processing of public housing through social media channels does not form part of the HDC’s policy," the release said.

It added that the corporation hoped citizens would acquaint themselves with the correct procedures for the application and processing of public housing and therefore will be less vulnerable to those individuals who engage in identity theft, phishing and other types of online fraud with criminal motives.