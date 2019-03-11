Girl, 11, home from hospital after crash

Devie Samaroo, 11, who suffered severe injuries in a car crash in Barrackpore last month has been discharged from the San Fernando General Hospital.

The form one student of the Barrackpore West Secondary School was reunited with her family on Friday after being warded for ten days.

She returned to the hospital today for a clinic appointment.

Samaroo suffered a fractured skull and injuries to her legs and is still unable to walk.

Her grandfather Ramcharitar Ramnarine, 61, said he cannot stop thanking God, the staff at the hospital and all everyone who prayed for his grandaughter.

“I was waiting on this day for so long to take my grandbaby home. I could not sleep for the past days. I kept seeing the image of her on the ground and blood on her school uniform,” he said.

“I prayed for this. My only wish was to have my grandbaby home. There was not a night that went by when I did not pray. God has answered my prayers. I am so thankful. I am just really happy,”

He said Samaroo continues to make progress but is still weakand unable to talk for long, he said.

In a brief interview today, Samaroo told Newsday she was happy to be home with her family.

The accident left Samaroo in critical condition. Her aunt Lindy Singh. the driver of the car, is still in hospital in a serious but stable condition with injuries to her head and right leg.

Samaroo was knocked unconscious when the car crashed into a dump truck on the Rochard Douglas Road in Barrackpore while she was on her way to school with her aunt. Police said Singh was driving a Ford Laser hatchback near Ramlal Trace, and tried to overtake a dump truck but crashed head-on into another dump truck driving in the opposite direction. The truck driver escaped without any injuries.