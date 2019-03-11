Gary knocks ‘Cowardly CoP’

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and a special operations officer at a crime scene in Port of Spain last December.

Challenging comments made by a person claiming to be a former commissioner of police, current Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, says he has gotten all the necessary permission for his elite unit, the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) to wear their current uniforms on a trial basis.

Griffith once again defended the elite team’s clothing after a report alluded that the camouflage wear was illegal.

Griffith in a release sent to the media said the claims made by the former CoP were misleading and called the former top cop “cowardly” for remaining anonymous.

“It has been noted that in years gone by, certain Elite Units have been wearing the exact camouflage uniform whilst securing the President and Prime Minister,” Griffith said. “Therefore, this same ex-CoP needs to explain why the law may have been broken under his watch,” Griffith said.

“As a previous Commissioner of Police if you believe the law is being broken, you should be courageous enough to come forward instead of hiding behind the cloak of anonymity. It is nothing other than an act of cowardice and sums up the character of that said individual, and obvious jealously as to what is transpiring now in the TTPS that he was obviously unable to do under his watch” he added.

Griffith said the digital urban camouflage which is currently used by SORT, was not limited to the military and has been used as uniforms of several elite police divisions, both locally and internationally.

He called the statements made by the mysterious former CoP an attempt at mischief and advised the public to prepare for more people “throwing red herrings to divert and distract”. “If this so called ex-CoP had any positive values of developing the TTPS, why did he not do the appropriate thing and ask to see the commissioner to discuss and advise him of his stance and perception of the matter; other than being a coward and a hypocrite in running to the media to try to embarrass the TTPS, and instead hide under “a previous ex- CoP who did not want to be named”. It shows that his agenda was to cause confusion rather than to rectify a concern. Instead of hiding to give his view to cause confusion, he should be stating what did to renew public confidence in the TTPS under his watch and what were his achievements, if any,” Griffith said.