Don’t judge others, doctor

THE EDITOR: The utterances of Dr Fuad Khan were myopic, crass, disrespectful and above all prejudiced.

Khan, as a former health minister, should know that there are mitigating circumstances which make people overweight.

Medications, hypothyroidism, insulin resistance, polycystic ovary syndrome, genetics and ethnicity, hormones, stress, and age.

Slim individuals can also suffer from these non- communicable diseases compounded by negative lifestyles such as smoking, alcoholism and bad dietary habits.

To Khan and those who think like him, my message is: Don’t judge lest you be judged. Don’t judge a book by it’s cover.

B SANDY, Maraval