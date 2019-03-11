Deyalsingh: Victim-shaming to be deplored

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh today refused to comment on former health minister Dr Fuad Khan's statement on social media last week on plus sized-women.

Speaking to the media at the seventh meeting of National AIDS programme managers and key partners at the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann’s, Deyalsingh said victim-shaming on the whole is to be deplored.

“I think what we need to do is to empathise with people, help people and lead them to a place where they can lead healthy lives. But I will not be commenting directly on Dr Khan," he added. "Leave that to himself.”