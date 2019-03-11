Deyalsingh: Victim-shaming to be deplored
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh today refused to comment on former health minister Dr Fuad Khan's statement on social media last week on plus sized-women.
Speaking to the media at the seventh meeting of National AIDS programme managers and key partners at the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann’s, Deyalsingh said victim-shaming on the whole is to be deplored.
“I think what we need to do is to empathise with people, help people and lead them to a place where they can lead healthy lives. But I will not be commenting directly on Dr Khan," he added. "Leave that to himself.”
