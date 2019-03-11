Cro Cro back on the job

Weston “Cro Cro” Rawlins

CALYPSONIAN Weston "Cro Cro" Rawlins is back on the job at the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP).

Company chairman Ashton Ford made the disclosure during a public hearing held by the State Enterprises Joint Select Committee at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre.

Ford said the person who made the accusation against Rawlins did not cooperate with CEPEP's investigator or report the matter to the police. Against this background, Ford said a recommendation was made to lift Rawlins' suspension but issue him a warning.

When contacted, Rawlins, who is a regional coordinator at CEPEP, said, "I'm cool." He said he has put the matter behind him.

Rawlins was suspended from his job last month after a video posted to social media, showed him shouting and cursing another motorist while he was driving in a CEPEP pick-up van. The other driver in the incident told Newsday that he did not want to get involved in the matter. Rawlins later wrote a calypso about the incident.