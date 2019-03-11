CoP: Info being gathered on absent Carnival cops

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith PHOTO BY KERWIN PIERRE

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said this morning investigations are still continuing into the absence from work of 125 police officers on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

Speaking with Newsday, Griffith said all nine divisions were still gathering information on whether the officers were assigned elsewhere at the time, on sick leave or neglecting their duty.

He said the meeting which was expected to take place today did not happen, but believed he might have the necessary information for the meeting by Wednesday.

On Carnival Monday, Griffith sent a letter to officers who were absent from J'Ouvert duty to report to work by 10 am that day or face the consequences.

He said officers not on duty as expected compromised the safety of the public and other police by not showing up to work and those marked absent would be required to meet with him to explain in person why they did not come to work.