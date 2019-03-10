Mohammed advances to St James Tennis semis

Nabeel Mohammed

TOP SEEDED Nabeel Mohammed stormed into the semifinals of the men’s singles category at the St James Tennis Club Open Tournament 2019 at the club’s courts on Long Circular Road in St James, yesterday.

In the quarterfinals, Mohammed defeated Alijah Leslie 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the final four. Earlier in the round of 16, Mohammed got past Mccollin Fontinelle 6-3, 7-5.

Fifth seeded David Rodriguez, after earning a walkover win over Robert Caesar in the round of 16, also advanced to the semifinals with a 7-6, 6-2 victory over Kino Francis.

The other quarterfinals were still in progress up to press time. In the round of 16 of the women’s singles category, unseeded Farrah Chautilal breezed past Shanti Ramlochan 6-0, 6-0 and Jacqueline Chin Lee outlasted Cameron Wong 7-6, 6-1. Chin Lee later sealed a place in the semifinals with a walkover win over Victoria Koylass.

In the veterans singles quarterfinals, fourth seeded Karl Woods defeated Frank Ramhudit 6-3, 7-5 and Hayden Salim could not play against top seeded Richard Mc Cletchie giving the latter a place in the semifinals.

Yesterday matches were also played in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles categories.