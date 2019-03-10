Give CoP his credit

It surprised me that anybody would criticise Mr Gary Griffith, the Commissioner of Police, when the man is doing a good job. Whether his motive is for popularity, or that he, "dresses to impress," should not be of interest to anyone in TT. The CoP is getting the job done right! And the taxpayers of TT are paying him to do just that.

The only interest Trinis should have, is that we now have a CoP that has the crime rate in the country going down, and that the gang leaders and crooks here, know they have to respect the laws of the land.

Patricia Blades

Cocorite