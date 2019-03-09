Woman on $1m bail for stealing dogs

Accused Stephanie Ramdhanie, 27, (extreme right) is accompanied outside San Fernando High Court where senior magistrate Alicia Chankar examined some items for which she is charged with stealing

A WOMAN was put on $1 million bail on a charge of stealing $986,530 worth of hardware materials and two dogs.

Stephanie Ramdhanie, 27, of Ecclesville, Rio Claro, was arrested last Saturday and was in custody before her appearance in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court yesterday. Senior magistrate Alicia Chankar read the charge to her that between February 2 and February 25, she stole numerous items from Anderson Martin.

Among them were two English and American bulldogs valued $30,000.

The other items included several cutting torches, sledgehammers, angle grinders, welding leads, oxygen tanks, chop saws and jackhammers.

Ramdhanie was not called upon to plead to the charge ,which was laid indictably by PC Roger Guerrero of the Gasparillo Police Station.

Attorney Shivani Ramkissoon pleaded for reasonable bail, but police prosecutor Ramdath Phillip said the police were unable to produce a record to determine whether Ramdhanie had previous criminal charges. He said some of the items, but not the dogs, had been recovered.

Chankar continued hearing the case in front of the High Court building, where she looked at the items in the tray of a police van.

She ordered Ramdhanie to return to court on April 5.