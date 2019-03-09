Russell: Home of Football a dream

National goalkeeping coach Ross Russell, left, with the rest of the technical staff, (from left) assistant coach Stern John, assistant Stuart Charles-Fevrier and head coach Dennis Lawrence. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA

FORMER national goalie Ross Russell said he could have only dreamt about a facility where he could walk from his room straight onto the training pitch for residential training camps with the national team.

Russell, the TT men's goalkeeping coach, was commenting on Thursday after a training session at the Ato Boldon Stadium, as the national team continued its preparations for the Wales friendly on March 20 at the Racecourse.

Russell said, “Back in my time it was different, we either had to come from home all the time or we would stay in a public hotel. We never had this kind of opportunity that the current bunch will have with the Home of Football, where they can practically roll off their beds and walk onto the training pitch.”

He added, “I think it’s a great step for the association and local football, especially youth players. It was also a big surprise to see the development that has taken place on the site, because it’s only the other day I was able to see it. Teams will be more comfortable now and the coaches can plan their training camps and know exactly what they can do when it comes to preparing national teams for competitions in the future.”

Russell stood in goal during the 1996 Concacaf Gold Cup, where TT scored to go 1-0 ahead vs USA, through an Arnold Dwarika first half strike, but lost 3-2, before going udner 3-2 to El Salvador despite a second half double by Russell Latapy to level the scores at 2-2.

“Now as the goalkeeper coach, I am definitely looking forward to returning to the Gold Cup as a member of the coaching staff. It’s been great for me to be part of this effort. I have continued to learn and experience a lot,” he said.

Russell, looking ahead to the friendly, said, “Going into the Wales game, it’s a big bite for TT because Wales is a big footballing country. We are training like a club team right now because most of the players are in offseason. We trained right through the Carnival season and that’s great for the players. I have two brilliant goalkeepers in Adrian Foncette and Marvin Phillip, I think they work hard everyday.

“We are doing research on past youth goalkeepers to see where they are now and to try and get them back on board. We have to start preparing for down the road. We are in good hands with (head coach) Dennis (Lawrence) because he does his homework

“It’s a also a great step for Dennis to get re-signed as head coach of the national team. I know the results in the past wasn’t what he would have wanted, but he took over halfway through it. Now is his time to really shine and I know the Gold Cup is a huge step for him. Me and the other coaches are supporting him 100 per cent and I think the association is helping him as well.”

Russell experienced a health scare in 2014 when he was admitted to the West Shore Medical for observation and he was sidelined for a short period. Since then he has paid special emphasis on his physical being and has continued to serve local football.

“I have to praise the Lord for my return. It was a shock for my family and friends and even the Defence Force to see a healthy coach fall sick suddenly, it was really hard for me. It was seven of the worst days I ever had in my life not being able to cope with it,” he recalled.

“My family did a lot to help me through it. My kids were there. It was a long journey but they were with me everyday. The football fraternity and the football association helped a lot by sending people to ensure I was all right.

“I was well taken care of by the Defence Force, they took care of all my bills. The football family really helped. Brian Williams and Kerry Jamerson did a lot to motivate me and keep me going. People like coach Shawn Cooper, Anton Corneal and the (Under 20) manager at the time Christo Gouveia, they were all with me along the way and they still check up on me today. Even Stern (John) still checks on my eating habits. He, Ansil Elcock and Arnold Dwarika were there with me. Dr Welch was there head and head with me. I couldn’t thank these people enough and now I am just thankful to be up and able to offer my services,” Russell concluded.