Red Force, Guyana Jaguars in the balance

Daniel St Clair

THE FINAL round match in the West Indies Four Day Championship, between the TT Red Force and hosts Guyana Jaguars was in the balance up to press time last evening at the Providence Stadium.

On the second day of the day/night match, the Jaguars, who can secure a fifth straight regional first-class title with a win, were 12 runs for the loss of one wicket in pursuit of 162, with Guyanese left-hander Chandrapaul Hemraj bowled by TT pacer Anderson Phillip for a duck. Fellow opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul was unbeaten on six, while another left-handed batsman, Vishaul Singh, on five.

Earlier on the day, the Red Force, resuming their second innings on 17/2, were dismissed for 206 with tailender Daniel St Clair topscoring with 31 not out despite batting at No 9. St Clair struck four boundaries and batted 58 balls to help give himself and the rest of the Red Force bowling attack a score to defend. Also chipping in were Khary Pierre (30), Jason Mohammed (27), Joshua Da Silva (25) and captain Denesh Ramdin (23). Fast-medium bowler Romario Shepherd was the leading wicket-taker for the hosts with three wickets for 52 runs.

Scores: TT RED FORCE 120 (Imran Khan 37, Tion Webster 30; Romario Shepherd 5/24, Sherfane Rutherford 2/31) and 206 (Daniel St Clair 31 not out, Khary Pierre 30, Jason Mohammed 27, Joshua Da Silva 25, Denesh Ramdin 23; Romario Shepherd 3/52, Raymon Reifer 2/43, Veerasammy Permaul 2/49) vs GUYANA JAGUARS 165 (Anthony Bramble 62, Christopher Barnwell 20; Daniel St Clair 3/29, Odean Smith 3/37, Anderson Phillip 2/63) and 12/1.