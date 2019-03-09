Bermudez storm into Alternative KO semis Courts All Sectors Netball League:

GOAL-attack Shanequa Griffith and Nakalyah Daniel were the stars for Bermudez as they progressed to the semi-finals of the Alternative Division knockout competition in the Courts All Sectors Netball League.

Griffith missed just one of her 14 efforts in Bermudez's first win on Thursday on a packed day of matches after the Carnival break at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

Daniel followed up with an impressive performance in their overtime quarter-final victory.

Bermudez, USC, Las Lomas Academy and UWI (X) all booked their places in the semifinals by the close of the day.

Bermudez started in convincing fashion, easing past MIC Tigers 17-6 thanks to Griffith's nearly flawless performance of 13/14 over the 20-minute fixture. Her tally was the highest of any player on the day.

Daniel snuck in 4/8 to add to the rout for Bermudez, while Aaliyah Modeste and Crystal Jones both only managed three from their seven attempts.

Bemudez went on to play again in the fifth of six scheduled matches, a match which saw both teams neck and neck for practically the entire match, before they were finally separated by a 14-12 score-line after overtime. Daniel led this time with nine goals from 13 efforts, while Nicola Alleyne provided the requisite support, scoring 5/9.

UWI (X), the only other team required to play twice, first defeated TT Post 11-4 and then advanced to the semifinal after trouncing Defence Force 9-2.

Tenica John top scored with 8/17 in the first, while Shuntelle Morris led with 5/9 in UWI (X)'s second win.

The other teams to advance to the last four stage: USC and Las Lomas did so in contrasting fashion. USC scraped past Jabloteh 8-7 after both teams were deadlocked 3-3 at half time, with Michelle Williams scoring a match-high 7/18. Las Lomas recorded a comfortable 14-7 win over UWI (Y). Goal-attack Stacy Patron led with 7/12.

The semifinals will see Bermudez take on UWI (X) and USC face Las Lomas. The winners will meet in the final on March 17, the same day as the Steve Sarjeant Knockout (Premiership) final.

Until then, there will be the Fast 5 Festival today and tomorrow, followed by the start of the Retro Division Knock-out competition and the final of the Premiership Knockout on Monday.