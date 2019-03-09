Abu Bakr, George hail Lawrence's preparation

TT midfielder Kevan George (left) fights for the ball with Guatemala's Marco Pappa during a 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup match at Soldier Field, Chicago, United States.

EXPERIENCED TT men's football team defender Radanfah Abu Bakr and defensive midfielder Kevan George are both impressed with the work done by national coach Dennis Lawrence, as the team prepares for a friendly international away to Wales on March 20.

The game, which will be TT's first international match for 2019, will take place at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham.

Lawrence has a provisional squad undergoing regular training sessions ahead of this contest.

The 32-year-old Abu Bakr, who has played 37 internationals for TT, said on Wednesday, "It’s always good to be back, coming off a bit a of a layoff. It’s good to be back out on the pitch again and playing among the boys. It’s been very intense so far and very physical.”

Abu Bakr, who is currently a free agent, continued, “We have a big game to prepare for. It’s going to be massive test for us and a big challenge. We have been working hard in the sessions trying to get up to speed physically, mentally and tactically as well.

“We’ve been working individually and when we come to the sessions it’s a huge collective effort to get the right mindset and tactics for the game coming up. It’s been very intense because that’s how it’s going to be gameday against a top quality opposition. But we’ve been focused on what (Lawrence) has been trying to instil in us tactically and of course getting the right mentality when we play.”

The former Caledonia AIA player stressed that the Wales encounter is a critical one ahead of a hectic period of activities for the TT men’s team, with the Concacaf Gold Cup approaching in June, followed by the Concacaf Nations League later in the year. Staying disciplined throughout the game will be the key to a good result against Wales, who are coached by ex-Manchester United winger and coach Ryan Giggs.

“The most important thing will be us to stay disciplined throughout the game. Quite a few of our boys are in off-season so that’s going to be a bit of a challenge, which means we will have to stay very focused during the game – very disciplined tactically and work together as a team,” Abu Bakr said.

George, a veteran of 41 internationals, commented, “We are just going to keep pushing in the right direction. (Lawrence) does a good job of blending in the younger talent with the more experienced guys and keep every one accountable...

“No one is comfortable coming in thinking, ‘Yeah, I’m going to start this game.’ He’s very good at challenging the players tactically and mentally. He puts us into situations where we have to go against the grain to get points. One of his mantras is, 'If we don’t have a chance to win the game, then we don’t lose the game,' and that resolve that he’s brought into the camp – everyone has responded positively to that.

"It’s fantastic news to hear that he has renewed his contract going into Gold Cup. As a team, everyone will be gearing up, putting in the extra work in preseason and the start of the season to be ready for selection."

George, who plays for Charlotte Independence in the USL (United Soccer League) is eagerly anticipating the clash against Wales, who are 19th in the current FIFA rankings.

“The game against Wales will be a fantastic test for us. It will be a great confidence-booster for us in terms of preparations, playing against world-class talent in a highly-ranked team in Wales with very good players and household names, Securing this friendly for us in a huge year like this, with the 2019 Gold Cup, is a mammoth way to start things off.

George said, “I do not take any call-up or selection to the national team lightly. There is so much talent there in our country both local and foreign. To be in the pool for selection is another good step and I’m just waiting to get the manager’s call.

"I’m just ready to get 2019 on the road, because we expect a lot of ourselves. We really want to put a consistent product on the field that TT will be proud of. We want to put out a product that will be attractive, with high intensity and energy, something entertaining for the fans – but sticking to the principles of Dennis Lawrence.”