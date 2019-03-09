$3.2m Laventille Road opens

Children happily run across Laventille Road as St Ann's East MP Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, alongside residents and officials, cut the ribbon to open the road in Febeau Village, San Juan on Saturday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

The Laventille Road – which connects Saddle Road, San Juan to Lady Young Road, Morvant– was opened today by St Ann's East MP Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan. The cost of the refurbished road is $3.2 million.

The work took four months to complete and was done by contractor, Kalco Co Ltd.

Residents said they have been waiting since 2005 for the road to be fixed and will now wait to see when their village is connected to Port of Spain, allowing for less traffic and shorter travelling time.