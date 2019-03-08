Woodland residents protest for water

Residents of Pluck Road, Woodland in South Trinidad staged an early morning protest today calling on the authorities to provide better roads and improve the water supply to the area.

Led by their councillor Doodnath Mayhroo, the residents came out from as early as 7 am and blocked the road with debris which they set on fire.

They said they have not had a pipe-borne supply of water for the past six weeks and they are fed up of making complaints.

The roads, they said, are in a deplorable state.