UNC ads smack of prosperity

THE EDITOR: The beautiful UNC political advertisements which have suddenly appeared are not ordinary. They smack of wealth and prosperity beyond our wildest dreams. They promise everything except extension of physical life.

I compare them to buying an off-the-shelf dress for, say, $200 to a designer gown costing almost a million dollars. Check Vogue and such magazines if you do not believe there are dresses that expensive. But there are people out there in foreign who can afford them.

So, has some foreign entity already bought us out well before the general election of 2020? I will not bother to ask how the UNC can have such magnificent sums at its disposal for advertising because I would be farse and out of place.

I see these truly well done advertisements as a diamond-studded nail in a political coffin. All is fair in love, war and politics. Nothing is too expensive if you really want it.

The jokey thing about the ads is that they include the PNM motif. Why give such free advertising to the enemy?

Nothing ventured, nothing gained. A wolf in sheep’s clothing is still a wolf. Roses have thorns and the proof of the political pudding will be in the eating in 2020.

LYNETTE JOSEPH, Diego Martin