TTUTA slams attack on principal

Lynsley Doodhai, President of TUTTA

A WEEK after the brutal attack on Jee­wan Ramd­hanie, principal of the Tunapuna Hindu Primary school, the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) is advocating for an example to be made of the perpetrators so as to deter anyone else from committing such a brazen attack.

TTUTA president Lynsley Doodhai commended teachers at the primary school for the high degree of compassion, care and dedication they displayed in the aftermath of the attack. At the same time he condemned the attackers.

He said after one of two men, who came to the school on the pretext tof wanting a recommendation, pulled out a baton and dealt Ramdhanie several blows to the head, teachers, though traumatised, rushed to his aid.

He said female teachers tried to stop the bleeding and wipe away blood already spilled before Ramdhanie was taken by ambulance to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. He received four stitches. Male teachers, Doodhai said, tried to pursue the attackers and stand guard at the gates to ensure they did not return.

Pointing out that the attack occurred on a school day, Doodhai said it resulted in chaotic scenes as both teachers and students became fearful and traumatised. Teachers though, assumed the responsibility of trying to calm and reassure the frightened students.

“TTUTA commends the teachers and strongly condemns this dastardly attack.” Condemnation has also come from the Prime Minister, Education Minister Anthony Garcia and general secretary of the Maha Sabha Satnarayan Maharaj.

Rowley said he considered this prob­a­bly one of the worst crim­i­nal ac­tions to have tak­en place in re­cent times, while Garcia commented that the despicable act of violence against the principal must be condemned in the strongest terms by the society.

Maharaj said it was unfortunate such violence had reached the primary school system, saying it was a reflection of the type of society TT had become.

Doodhai said the dastardly act had been captured on CCTV and the footage handed over to the police.

He said he hopes the attackers are caught soon and the law takes its course.