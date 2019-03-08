Stolen car found in Pleasantville

Police officers supervise loading of a stolen black Nissan B-12 car onto a wrecker in Pleasantville

POLICE recovered a car at about midday yesterday which was reportedly stolen in Mon Repos, San Fernando, on Carnival Tuesday.

A police report said Anil Seepersad of Gasparillo parked his black Nissan B-12 near the Mon Repos roundabout and went to participate in Carnival celebrations. When he returned at about 7 pm, he did not see the car. He made a report to the nearby police station.

Members of the Emergency Response Patrol east of San Fernando spotted a car today parked on Unity Street, Pleasantville. PCs Sujeet Ramcharan, Jitan Nathoo and Damian Bocano, investigated and found it was Seepersad's stolen car.

It was towed to the Mon Repos Police Station. No one was arrested.