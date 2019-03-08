Send scrap to Trinidad

THE EDITOR: Now that the Studley Park jetty is back in operation, and receiving barges from Trinidad, this is a great opportunity for someone to stockpile all of the scrap metal – old refrigerators, stoves, washers, old cars, and old construction vehicles – to send over to Trinidad for recycling.

There could be a lot of potential scrap metal from the Studley Park landfill, which could free up more space there. These barges have a huge capacity, and one full barge-load should really clean up Tobago, and make someone a tidy profit.

MATT KELLY, Parlatuvier